yve-bot

Smart rule-based bot. For Browser & Node.

Simple

A complete framework to build quickly a smart chatbot, ideal for what you need.

Rule-based

Write a conversation as if it were a cake recipe. The rules defined can be very simple to very complex.

Browser & Node

Use directly on your website, no dependencies. You can also integrate with your back-end and database.

Extensions

Extensible

Enhance your bot with user interactions, data validations and custom input types. Available ready extensions set.

Ready UI

Build custom Chat interfaces with YveBot UI.
Avatars, textarea autosize, quick replies buttons, typing animation and more.

Integrations

Plug your bot with any messanger platform.
Facebook, Telegram, Slack and others.

Ready for you

Perfect to help and understand your users.
Ideal for customer service and form filling.